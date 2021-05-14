InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Good morning, investors! There’s just one more day of trading before that sweet, sweet weekend. And to help you get the best start to the day I’ve got a list of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday below.

Source: ventdusud / Shutterstock.com

Before we jump into that, make sure to catch up on the biggest stock stories from yesterday. Sarah Smith was wonderful enough to collect all of that together in a breakdown at this link.

Now, let’s get to those pre-market stock movers!

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers

10 Top Losers

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.