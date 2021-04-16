Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday Morning

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
The weekend is almost here and that means it won’t be long before investors can relax for a couple of days before trading starts up again. However, there’s still one day of trading left so let’s get ready for it with a look at Friday’s biggest pre-market movers.
Before we jump into what stocks are winning and losing in pre-market trading, let’s take a step back. Our own Sarah Smith did a breakdown of major stories from yesterday. You should catch up on that real quick at this link before we get into the pre-market movers for today.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock is rocketing 57.8% higher after announcing a merger agreement with SharpLink.
- General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is flying 54.6% higher on news that United Rentals plns to acquire it.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares are soaring 51.2% following the launch of its IPO yesterday.
- 111 (NASDAQ:YI) stock is climbing 12.3% higher despite a lack of clear news this morning.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares are up 9.4% with recent news being it receiving deliveries of two ships it previously announced its acquisition of.
- Kelly Services’ (NASDAQ:KELYA,KELYB) Class B stock is 8.9% higher on no clear news this morning.
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) is up 7.8% after announcing a dividend for the first quarter of 2021.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is up 7.3% on no apparent news.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is sitting 7.2% higher after releasing updated earnings in an SEC filing.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock is up 6.6% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is falling 14.5% after releasing its Q4 earnings report after-hours Thursday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) is down 13.5% as it continues a fall that started earlier this week.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is retreating 9.5% this morning after strong gains earlier this week on positive news for crypto markets.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) is dropping 8.7% as investors worry about its Pebble Mine project.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) is dipping 8.3% lower after seeing gains earlier this week.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) is down 6.3%, continuing a drop that started with news of a regulatory update earlier this week.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is 6% lower after the Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) IPO brought down some crypto stocks.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) is down 5.8% after a positive drug trial boosted shares on Wednesday.
- Vtv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) is dipping 5.8% after jumping earlier this week on FDA news.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) ends off the pre-market movers list with shares down 5.8%, which continues the negative movement the stock has seen seen all week.
