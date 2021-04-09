Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday Morning

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
The end of the week is almost here but that doesn’t mean investors can relax just yet. Instead, you need to keep up with the top pre-market movers and make sure to finish out this week of trading strong!
We’ll get into the winners and losers of the pre-market movers this morning below. However, before that investors should catch up on the biggest stock market news from yesterday.
Pre-Market Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Fortistar Sustainable Solutions (NASDAQ:FSSI) stock was up 273% this morning with no clear news behind the movement.
- Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) shares are up more than 28% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is climbing nearly 28% higher on preliminary data from a clinical trial.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) is up over 20% on news of Ault Global taking a stake in the company,
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) has seen unusual movement all week and is now up more than 14% in pre-market trading.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is up over 16% after announcing approval for one of its treatments in Europe.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) is sitting more than 13% higher on positive breast cancer trial results.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is rising almost 13% this morning after announcing plans to present data from one of its clinical trials next week.
- Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares are up more than 10% despite no obvious news.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock is up more than 10% after announcing NFT plans earlier this week.
10 Top Losers
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is falling nearly 41% after providing an update on its application for Teplizumab.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) dropped more than 18% on no clear news.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) is down over 16% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) is falling over 13% after announcing plans for a public offering of its stock.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is dipping more than 8% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares are retreating almost 8% after increasing on patent news yesterday.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is down nearly 8% this morning.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock is falling after a possible mix-up yesterday sent shares soaring.
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) is roughly 6% lower.
- Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) closes out the pre-market movers list this morning with shares down just over 6%.
