Today’s Best Cryptos: The 10 Biggest Gainers for Thursday

We’re looking at today’s best cryptos and the pickings are slim with many of them taking a beating today.

Even so, there’s no denying that crypto is still a hot topic for investors. That’s especially true with concerns about inflation in 2021 rising. While there’s no guarantee that crypto will bounce back from its recent slump, it doesn’t hurt to keep track of those seeing recent gains.

Let’s take a look at today’s best cryptos below!

Terra (CCC:LUNA-USD) is at the top of the list today with the price rising close to 8%. Amp (CCC:AMP-USD) is up next with the crypto heading 4.2% higher today. Polkadot (CCC:DOT-USD) claims the third spot on the list by rising 4.1% today. Kusama (CCC:KSM-USD) joins the best cryptos list today as it gains 2.7% as of this writing. Huobi Token (CCC:HT-USD) is seeing shares climb about 2.7% today. Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD) crypto is increasing 2.4% as of this writing. Revain (CCC:REV-USD) is also getting a close to 2.4% boost today. Neo (CCC:NEO-USD) takes its spot on the best cryptos list today with a 2.3% increase. Monero (CCC:XMR-USD) is on our list today thanks to a 2.1% jump in price. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) takes the final position on the best cryptos list today up 1.2% as of Thursday afternoon.

There’s more crypto news going on Thursday that investors will want to be aware of.

Luckily for them, InvestorPlace.com has it covered with a deep dive into the market today. That includes why Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) is falling, what’s going on with Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD), as well as a bull case for Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). You can get up to speed on all of this news by following the links below!

