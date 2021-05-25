Today’s Best Cryptos: 10 Biggest Gainers for Tuesday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s midday and we’re taking a look at today’s best cryptos.

There’s plenty of crypto news to be aware of today. That includes the launch of a new crypto, additional listing boosting another one higher, and more.

Let’s take a look at the biggest crypto gainers for Tuesday so far below.

Today’s Best Cryptos

Nyerium (CCC:NYEX-USD) leads the list with the crypto rising more than 512% over a 24-hour period. Pegazus finance (CCC:PEG-USD) is up next on the list with the crypto heading over 304% higher over a 24-hour period. Chibi Inu (CCC:CHIBI-USD) claims the third spot on the list as the crypto sees a more than 152% rise over a 24-hour period. Zabaku Inu (CCC:ZABAKU-USD) joins the list with the crupto sitting roughly 140% higher over a 24-hour period. Cofinex Coin (CCC:CNX-USD) is at the halfway point of the list with the crypto jumping over 125% over a 24-hour period. Stable Asset (CCC:STA-USD) starts the second half of the list with the crypto rising more than 123% over a 24-hour period. Gamesafe.io (CCC:GAMESAFE-USD) also takes a spot on the list with the crypto seeing a roughly 123% increase over a 24-hour period. Bogged Finance (CCC:BOG-USD) earns its spot on the list as the crypto rockets over 119% higher over a 24-hour period. Combo (CCC:COMB-USD) is enjoying a more than 117% surge over a 24-hour period. Hanzo Inu (CCC:HNZO-USD) closes out today’s best crypto list up over 100% over a 24-hour period.

There’s also other crypto news worth looking into below.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

