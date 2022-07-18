Today’s 10-Year Mortgage Rates

If you’re looking to refinance—or in some cases buy a new home—a 10-year mortgage might be a good option for you. Here are the current 10-year mortgage rates and how you can find the right lender.

What Are the Current 10-Year Mortgage Rates

What Is a 10-Year Mortgage?

A 10-year mortgage is a home loan that lets you repay your lender over just 10 years. It could be a good option for you if you’re looking to refinance or if you want a speedy repayment period. Because the repayment period is so short—most Americans opt for 30-year mortgages—you’ll save considerably on interest payments. You’ll also build equity more quickly.

Even though interest rates are generally lower for shorter terms (like 10 years), you’ll still have higher monthly payments than you would with a 30-year mortgage—or even a 15- or 20-year.

How to Apply for a 10-Year Mortgage

If you’re considering refinancing your mortgage, you may want to start by contacting your current lender to see if they can offer you better terms. But it usually pays to shop around. You can get a mortgage through banks, credit unions and many online lenders. Compare rates with multiple lenders as well as the total cost of the loan, including fees.

On the other hand, if you’re considering a 10-year mortgage to help you purchase a home, make sure the monthly payments aren’t too high. Even though it may sound appealing to own your home free and clear in just 10 years, a lot can happen over that time period. A 15-year mortgage may be a safer compromise.

How to Get the Best 10-Year Mortgage Rates

Studies have shown that borrowers who comparison shop get better rates than those who borrow from the first lender they find. The best mortgage lenders with the best rates are typically reserved for those with good to excellent credit.

If your credit profile isn’t strong enough for you to get the best mortgage rate possible, review your report and make any necessary changes to improve your credit. To qualify for the lowest interest rate possible, you’ll want it to be as strong as possible.

How to Pay Off a Mortgage in 10 Years

You can get a 10-year mortgage from just about any lender. But you might consider sticking with a longer-duration mortgage and paying extra each month instead. This is because the monthly payment on a 10-year mortgage will be significantly higher than one for a 30- or 15-year fixed-rate mortgage. If you have any financial problems down the road—unexpected medical bills, job loss—the flexibility to pay a little less each month will help.

There are a few strategies that will help you pay off your mortgage early. You can pay more toward your mortgage principal with every payment you make, opt to make bi-weekly mortgage payments or make lump sum payments whenever you have the means.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is a 10-year mortgage right for me?

A 10-year mortgage might be the right choice for you if you’ve already paid down a lot of your mortgage and are looking to accelerate your payments. It could also be a good option if you’re making an initial purchase and have the means to pay aggressively toward your principal while saving on interest costs.

Use a mortgage calculator to help you run the numbers and make an educated decision.

What are the pros and cons of a 10-year mortgage?

The biggest advantage of a 10-year mortgage is that you can secure one of the lowest interest rates available to homeowners (longer terms typically have higher interest rates). This gives you the ability to pay down your loan as quickly as possible and make a dent in your principal while spending less on interest costs.

The biggest disadvantage of a 10-year mortgage is that it locks you into an aggressive repayment schedule that will be much more expensive than mortgages with longer terms. Plus, 10-year mortgages aren’t always as readily available as some of the more popular options.

