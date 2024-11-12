News & Insights

Stocks

Toda Corporation Reports Robust First-Half Results

November 12, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toda Corporation (JP:1860) has released an update.

Toda Corporation reported a 4.7% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥241,261 million, alongside a significant 87.7% surge in operating profit. Despite a dip in ordinary profit, the company saw a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 37.7%, reflecting a solid financial performance.

For further insights into JP:1860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.