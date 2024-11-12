Toda Corporation Reports Robust First-Half Results

Toda Corporation (JP:1860) has released an update.

Toda Corporation reported a 4.7% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, reaching ¥241,261 million, alongside a significant 87.7% surge in operating profit. Despite a dip in ordinary profit, the company saw a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 37.7%, reflecting a solid financial performance.

For further insights into JP:1860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.