Tocqueville Asset Management Increases Position in Kelso Technologies (KIQ)

Fintel reports that Tocqueville Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.39MM shares of Kelso Technologies, Inc. (KIQ). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.74MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.88% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kelso Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIQ is 0.00%, a decrease of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 4,266K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 705K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIQ by 62.81% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIQ by 82.01% over the last quarter.

Chicago Partners Investment Group holds 29K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIQ by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 19.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIQ by 97.08% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kelso Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company's reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.