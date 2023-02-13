Tocqueville Asset Management Cuts Stake in NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM)

Fintel reports that Tocqueville Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.11MM shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.13MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.03% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for NCS Multistage Holdings is $46.46. The forecasts range from a low of $46.01 to a high of $47.83. The average price target represents an increase of 88.03% from its latest reported closing price of $24.71.

The projected annual revenue for NCS Multistage Holdings is $199MM, an increase of 31.15%. The projected annual EPS is $3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCS Multistage Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCSM is 0.02%, a decrease of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 1,913K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Advent International holds 1,478K shares representing 61.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 71K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 54K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 54K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 20.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCSM by 11.13% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 46K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NCS Multistage Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services to exploration and production companies for use in horizontal wells in unconventional oil and natural gas formations throughout North America and in selected international markets, including Argentina, China, Russia, the Middle East and the North Sea.

