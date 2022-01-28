TOCOM to upgrade power futures status, list LNG futures on April 4

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) said on Friday it will upgrade the status of its electricity futures to a permanent listing from a trial listing on April 4 and launch liquefied natural gas (LNG) futures as a trial listing on the same day.

The move comes after TOCOM, a unit of Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) 8697.T, received regulatory approval from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry on Friday for both matters.

TOCOM last September flagged its plan to list LNG futures in April of this year to provide retail investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios and hedge their positions.

The trail listing for the yen-denominated LNG futures contract based on the Japan-Korea-Marker (JKM) price for LNG assessed by S&P Global Platts, is set for three years.

TOCOM listed the electricity futures in September 2019 to provide power retailers the opportunity to hedge price volatility risk as most of the new entrants, following the liberalisation of the electricity retail market in 2016, need to source power for their customers from the Japan Electric Power Exchange (JEPX).

The trading volume of the JEPX, a power wholesale market, has grown rapidly to reach approximately one-third of the total electricity demand in Japan, according to TOCOM, while prices fluctuated sharply, especially in summer and winter.

The importance of JEPX has increased and the need to hedge price volatility risk has also risen, TOCOM said.

