Tochigi Bank Revises Interim Financial Forecasts

November 05, 2024 — 11:55 pm EST

Tochigi Bank, Ltd. (JP:8550) has released an update.

Tochigi Bank has adjusted its financial forecasts for the six months ending September 2024, reflecting a rise in ordinary income but a drop in profits due to unexpected losses from securities sales. Despite these interim changes, the bank maintains its full-year forecast, banking on early recognition of losses.

