Tochigi Bank Revises Interim Financial Forecasts

Tochigi Bank has adjusted its financial forecasts for the six months ending September 2024, reflecting a rise in ordinary income but a drop in profits due to unexpected losses from securities sales. Despite these interim changes, the bank maintains its full-year forecast, banking on early recognition of losses.

