Tocatly Dan S Increases Position in Taboola.com (TBLA)

Fintel reports that Tocatly Dan S has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.08MM shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA). This represents 7.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 23, 2022 they reported 12.01MM shares and 5.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 67.22% and an increase in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.26% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taboola.com is $4.63. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.26% from its latest reported closing price of $4.09.

The projected annual revenue for Taboola.com is $1,455MM, an increase of 1.21%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taboola.com. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TBLA is 0.2762%, a decrease of 24.6644%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.43% to 90,341K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Evergreen Venture Partners holds 24,275,381 shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invus Financial Advisors holds 7,819,690 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ION Acquisition Corp GP holds 5,783,147 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,284,449 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823,823 shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 88.48% over the last quarter.

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 5,163,914 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,171,445 shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TBLA by 35.76% over the last quarter.

Taboola.com Background Information

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

