TOCALO Co., Ltd. Ups Interim Dividend Amid Strong Earnings

TOCALO Co., Ltd. (JP:3433) has released an update.

TOCALO Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its interim dividend to 30 yen per share, reflecting an upward revision in its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This adjustment marks a 2 yen increase from the previous forecast and contributes to an anticipated annual dividend of 63 yen per share. The decision underscores the company’s positive financial performance in the first half of the year.

For further insights into JP:3433 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.