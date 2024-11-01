TOCALO Co., Ltd. Ups Financial and Dividend Forecasts

TOCALO Co., Ltd. (JP:3433) has released an update.

TOCALO Co., Ltd. has revised its financial and dividends forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, anticipating an increase in net sales and operating profits due to strong performance in the semiconductor sector. The company now expects net sales of 53 billion yen, a 3.9% rise from previous forecasts, and an annual dividend of 63 yen per share, up from 58 yen. This adjustment reflects the company’s robust performance in the first half of the fiscal year.

