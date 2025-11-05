Tobu Railway H1 Profit Declines; Operating Revenue Up 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Tobu Railway reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 24.0 billion yen, down 5.2% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 121.68 yen compared to 123.18 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, operating revenue was 310.75 billion yen, up 2.9%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 51.5 billion yen, and operating revenue of 650.0 billion yen.

