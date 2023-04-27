News & Insights

US Markets
MDLZ

Toblerone maker Mondelez raises full-year forecasts on higher prices, steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 27, 2023 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details from release, background

April 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O on Thursday raised its full-year sales forecast, benefiting from resilient demand for its chocolates, biscuits, and baked snacks, despite multiple rounds of price hikes and inflation pinching consumer wallets.

Global packaged food makers such as Mondelez and Hershey CoHSY.N have been raising their product prices over the past year to protect their profit margins from persisting supply chain, labor, raw materials and freight costs.

Regardless of this, they have received little opposition from inflation-hit consumers, who continue to snack on their preferred chocolates and snacks rather than trading down to private-label alternatives, boosting Mondelez's sales.

The company said it expects full-year 2023 organic revenue, which excludes the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency rate fluctuations, to rise more than 10%, compared to previous forecast of growth of 5% to 7%.

The Oreo maker said it now expects full-year 2023 earnings to grow more than 10% on a constant currency basis, compared to its earlier projection of high-single digit growth.

The company's net revenue rose to $9.20 billion in the first quarter from $7.76 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average had expected $8.48 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDLZ
HSY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.