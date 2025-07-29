Tobii AB Swings To Profit In Q2, Stock Down

Markets

July 29, 2025 — 03:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tobii AB (TOBII.ST), which develops and sells eye-tracking technology and solutions, on Tuesday posted second-quarter profit, compared to a loss last year. Quarterly sales climbed 41 percent from the same period in fiscal 2024.

On the Stockholm Exchange, the stock is down 5 percent on Tuesday's trading at 5.67 Swedish Kroner.

The company reported profit of 4 million Swedish Kroner or 0.02 Swedish Kroner per share in the second quarter, compared to loss of 78 million Swedish Kroner or 0.33 Swedish Kroner per share in the year-ago quarter.

Pre-tax profit came in at 3 million Swedish Kroner during the three-month period, compared to pre-tax loss of 78 million Swedish Kroner in the same period last year.

According to Tobii AB, net sales rose to 284 million Swedish Kroner from 201 million Swedish Kroner in the second quarter of 2024, helped by good performance in the Integrations business segment.

The company's operating profit or EBIT was 24 million Swedish Kroner in the second quarter, compared to operating loss of 66 million Swedish Kroner. This year's second quarter included a one-time volume order of 70 million Swedish Kroner and write-off costs of 48 million Swedish Kroner.

Tobii AB said that quarterly EBIT margin improved to 9 percent from a -33 percent in the previous-year period.

