Tobii AB (OM:TOBII) Price Target Decreased by 24.24% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Tobii AB (OM:TOBII) has been revised to 2,55 kr / share. This is a decrease of 24.24% from the prior estimate of 3,37 kr dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,02 kr to a high of 3,15 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1,70 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tobii AB. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOBII is 0.00%, an increase of 23.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 137.42% to 67K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 69.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOBII by 118.13% over the last quarter.

