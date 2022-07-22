Tobacco group Swedish Match's profit narrowly beats estimates

STOCKHOLM, July 22 (Reuters) - Swedish Match SWMA.ST, which is being bought by Philip Morris International Inc PM.N in a $16 billion deal, on Friday reported second-quarter operating profit just above market expectations aided by growth in the United States.

Operating profit rose to 2.23 billion Swedish crowns ($22.47 million) from 1.96 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had an average forecast a profit of 2.19 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.2370 Swedish crowns)

