Tobacco group Swedish Match profits rise more than expected

Q1 EBIT 2.4 bln SEK vs consensus 1.7 bln SEK

Says strong performance across segments

Strong sequential volume growth for ZYN nicotine pouch

Says stepping up investments

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Swedish Match SWMA.ST reported on Friday a much higher first-quarter operating profit than expected and said it would increase investments in marketing and distribution during the year in existing and new markets.

Swedish Match's biggest businesses are its moist snuff "snus" in Scandinavia and cigars in the United States, though the relatively new tobacco-free nicotine product ZYN - which comes in a pouch and just like snus is put under the upper lip - is growing fast.

Operating profit jumped 47% from a year earlier to 2.35 billion Swedish crowns ($280 million) on sales growth of 11%. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.74 billion crown profit.

The higher sales volumes, with a a larger share of higher-margin products, and a one-off income settlement income of 300 million crowns, helped boost profits.

Swedish Match said all product segments reported strong earnings growth with its Smokefree product segment, which includes snus and ZYN, accounting for the largest portion.

The rival to British American Tobacco BATS.L and Altria MO.N said it expected its business to remain largely resilient to negative effects of the pandemic. However, at least for the first half of 2021, it predicted a significant negative currency translation effect to hit sales and earnings.

It said continued capital investments to further expand ZYN production capacity would result in capital expenditures in 2021 above the 2020 level.

($1 = 8.3814 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

