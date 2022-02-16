Tobacco group Swedish Match grows profits slightly less than expected

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tobacco and nicotine products group Swedish Match SWMA.ST reported on Wednesday a slightly lower fourth-quarter operating profit than expected and proposed a hike to its annual dividend.

Operating profit at the company, which plans to spin off its cigar business, grew to 1.90 billion Swedish crowns ($205.18 million) from 1.65 billion a year earlier on sales growth of 15%. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.93 billion crown profit.

Swedish Match announced plans in September to spin off its cigar business in the United States and list it on the U.S. stock market.

It reiterated on Wednesday it expects to sell the business in the second half of 2022 at the earliest, and said transaction related costs would adversely impact group operating profit in 2022.

Swedish Match generates the bulk of profits from its Swedish-style snuff tobacco, "snus", while its relatively new tobacco-free nicotine pouch business is growing rapidly.

It proposed a dividend of 1.86 crowns per share for 2021, to be paid in two instalments, up from 1.50 crowns and slightly above the expected 1.82 crowns.

($1 = 9.2601 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

