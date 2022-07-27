Tobacco group BAT takes $1.2 bln hit from Russian exit

Adds details, background

July 27 (Reuters) - Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco BATS.L said on Wednesday it has taken a 957 million pound ($1.15 billion) impairment charge related to the transfer of its Russian business following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company reported a 25% drop in profit from operations on a reported basis at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.44 billion) for the six months to June 30, hurt by the charge.

The London-based firm, which also makes Dunhill cigarettes, had said in June it was in advanced talks with SNS Group of Companies, its distributor in Russia, after Moscow suggested it could nationalise assets of foreign firms that left the country.

"While we are not immune to the current macro environment, we are confident in our full-year guidance, irrespective of the timing of the transfer of our Russian business," the company said in a statement.

BAT expects global tobacco industry volume to be down about 3%, partly hit by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

($1 = 0.8293 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

