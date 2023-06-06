Tobacco group BAT sticks to full-year revenue forecast

June 6 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L maintained its full-year revenue growth outlook on Tuesday, betting on steady demand for its vaping and oral nicotine products and higher prices.

The Lucky Strike cigarette maker expects a 3% to 5% rise in organic revenue at constant currency rates for 2023, with performance anticipated to be weighted towards the second half of the year.

