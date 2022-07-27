US Markets
KO

Tobacco group BAT half-year profit shrinks

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco reported a drop in its first-half profit on Wednesday, driven by impairment charges related to transfer of its Russian business.

July 27 (Reuters) - Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco BATS.L reported a drop in its first-half profit on Wednesday, driven by impairment charges related to transfer of its Russian business.

Profit from operations on a reported basis was down 25% at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.44 billion), as the group recorded a charge worth 957 million pounds on the transfer of its Russian business following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"While we are not immune to the current macro environment, we are confident in our full-year guidance, irrespective of the timing of the transfer of our Russian business," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8293 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular