Tobacco group BAT half-year profit shrinks

July 27 (Reuters) - Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco BATS.L reported a drop in its first-half profit on Wednesday, driven by impairment charges related to transfer of its Russian business.

Profit from operations on a reported basis was down 25% at 3.68 billion pounds ($4.44 billion), as the group recorded a charge worth 957 million pounds on the transfer of its Russian business following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"While we are not immune to the current macro environment, we are confident in our full-year guidance, irrespective of the timing of the transfer of our Russian business," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8293 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

