Tobacco companies weigh on European shares

April 20 (Reuters) - European shares pulled back on Tuesday after hitting record highs a day earlier, as tobacco companies weighed on UK stocks and many regional indexes edged off pre-pandemic highs.

Shares of British American Tobacco BATS.L, Imperial Brands IMB.L and Swedish Match SWMA.ST fell between 1.7% and 5.6% in early trading following a report the Biden administration was considering requiring tobacco companies to lower the nicotine levels in all cigarettes sold in the United States.

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX .GDAXI was flat and France's CAC 40 .FCHI slipped 0.3%.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index .STOXX dropped 0.2% by 0707 GMT. The benchmark has hit a series of all-time highs this month after having climbed more than 10% so far in 2021.

French food group Danone DANO.PA slipped 0.9% even as it kept its goal of returning to profitable growth in the second half of 2021.

Swedish medical gear maker Getinge GETIb.ST jumped 7.7% after it posted a rise in first-quarter core profit.

