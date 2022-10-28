Tobacco and nicotine group Swedish Match's Q3 profit matches expectations
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nicotine and tobacco products group Swedish Match SWMA.ST on Friday reported a third-quarter operating profit matching expectations and said its U.S. smokefree business and a strong dollar had increased sales.
Operating profit rose to 2.40 billion Swedish crowns ($218.74 million) from 2.08 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 2.47 billion crowns.
($1 = 10.9718 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
