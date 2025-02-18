Toast's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Toast.

Looking at options history for Toast (NYSE:TOST) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,110 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $869,108.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.0 to $46.0 for Toast during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Toast's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Toast's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $46.0 in the last 30 days.

Toast Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TOST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $45.00 $232.5K 2.7K 100 TOST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $2.2 $1.95 $1.98 $46.00 $100.2K 17 502 TOST CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.6 $7.45 $7.6 $35.00 $76.0K 331 120 TOST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $2.89 $2.79 $2.84 $42.50 $56.8K 189 228 TOST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.45 $19.15 $21.45 $22.00 $53.6K 348 0

About Toast

Toast is a us-based restaurant technology company that provides point-of-sale, payment processing, and various software services to 127,000 restaurant locations across the United States as of September 2024. The firm generates sales from software subscription fees, as a percentage take rate from each financial transaction it processes, from loan origination and servicing fees from its Toast Capital arm, and from hardware installation and professional services. Unlike competitors, Toast intermediates every payment transaction on its platform, processing some $126 billion in gross platform volume in 2023. The firm's product offerings span point-of-sale systems, inventory and payroll management, delivery integration, e-commerce ordering, reservation management, and loyalty programs.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Toast, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Toast's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,616,782, the price of TOST is up by 5.11%, reaching $42.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Toast

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $46.

