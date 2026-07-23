Toast vs. Dave: Which Fintech Disruptor Is Better for Investors Now?

Toast, Inc. TOST and Dave Inc. DAVE deal with different parts of fintech, but both use software and data to replace older, more expensive systems. Toast has built a broad operating platform for restaurants, combining payments, software, hardware, lending and now AI tools. Dave focuses on consumers who need low-cost banking and short-term liquidity, using its CashAI underwriting system to manage risk and personalize credit access.



Toast offers greater scale, a large merchant network and several paths into enterprise, international and retail markets. Dave is smaller and more concentrated, yet it is growing faster, producing strong margins and expanding beyond ExtraCash into a wider credit relationship.



The key question is not simply which company has the better product. Investors must weigh Toast’s durable platform and wider reach against Dave’s faster operating momentum, sharper unit economics and higher exposure to credit, funding and regulatory risks for diversified long-term portfolios.

The Case for TOST

Toast’s advantage is the breadth of its restaurant platform. Its software, payments, hardware and fintech products are deeply tied to daily operations, making the service difficult to replace. The company ended the first quarter with about 171,000 live locations, up 22% year over year, while annualized recurring run-rate rose 26% to $2.2 billion. That scale gives Toast more data and chances to add products.



Toast IQ could deepen that advantage. The assistant uses restaurant-specific sales, labor, menu and guest data, and Toast said operators at more than 125,000 locations used it during the first quarter. Early usage centered on revenue, inventory and marketing questions. While the opportunity is clear, investors still need evidence that engagement becomes sustained revenues rather than simply a useful feature.



Expansion beyond independent restaurants also matters. Hungry Howie’s selected Toast for roughly 500 locations, showing the platform can handle complex enterprise operations. Toast is also building in international markets and supporting hospitality brands operating across the United Kingdom and United States. These moves widen the addressable market, but they bring heavier product, support and sales requirements than the core business.



Financially, Toast is balancing growth with improving profitability. Recurring gross profit increased 27%, adjusted EBITDA reached $179 million, and management raised full-year guidance. Still, GPV per location declined 1%, hardware and services remain a drag, and new markets require continued investment. Compared with Dave, Toast offers diversification and lower credit concentration, but its larger base may make rapid growth harder to sustain.

The Case for DAVE

Dave’s appeal starts with its growth engine. First-quarter revenues increased 47% to $158.4 million, supported by 18% growth in monthly transacting members and 24% growth in average revenue per user. New-member additions rose 22% to 695,000, while customer acquisition cost stayed at $18. This combination suggests Dave can scale without giving up marketing discipline.



Credit performance makes the story compelling. ExtraCash originations climbed 37% to $2.1 billion, yet the 28-day past-due rate improved to 1.69%, its lowest first-quarter level on record. CashAI appears to be expanding access while keeping losses controlled. Unlike Toast, whose fintech exposure is tied mainly to merchant payments, Dave benefits when underwriting improves, and members use more liquidity products.



The next leg comes from deeper member relationships. Dave Flex, a pay-in-four card product, is being tested as an alternative to traditional credit cards and buy-now-pay-later offers. It uses CashAI and can work across merchants without repeated applications. Revenue contribution is not expected this year, but the product gives Dave a credible route to higher engagement and a larger share of member spending.



The Coastal Community Bank funding arrangement strengthens that route. Moving ExtraCash originations to an off-balance-sheet structure should unlock liquidity and reduce funding costs while allowing Dave to keep investing in growth and repurchases. Adjusted EBITDA rose 57% to $69.3 million, with a 44% margin, and guidance increased. Regulatory, partner and credit risks remain meaningful, but Dave’s faster growth, improving loss trends and expanding product set create the stronger upside case.

How Do Estimates Compare for TOST & DAVE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Toast’s 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 19.95% and 17.84%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 EPS suggests a year-over-year increase of 51.69% and 27.04%, respectively. Over the past 60 days, estimates for TOST’s 2026 and 2027 EPS have been revised in opposite directions, giving us a mixed view.



For Toast:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s 2026 and 2027 sales calls for year-over-year growth of 28.85% and 19.93%, respectively. The consensus estimates for both 2026 and 2027 EPS have been revised upward over the past week. The figures suggest a year-over-year increase of 27.47% and 28.63%, respectively.



For Dave:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance and Valuation of TOST & DAVE

Over the past three months, Dave shares have rallied 54.3%, while Toast shares have risen 0.6%. In comparison, the S&P 500 composite has advanced 4.2% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TOST is trading at a forward price-to-sales of 1.86X, which is below its one-year median of 2.65X.



Meanwhile, following the share rally, DAVE is presently trading at a forward price-to-sales of 6.82X, which is above its one-year median of 4.53X. Dave’s premium requires rapid growth and clean credit execution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Toast remains a fintech platform with strong restaurant reach, rising profitability and credible growth paths in AI, enterprise and international markets. Its broad ecosystem lowers dependence on any single product, but the company’s size and expansion spending may limit near-term upside. Dave carries greater credit, regulatory and bank-partner risk, yet its growth, acquisition efficiency, improving past-due rates and widening product lineup provide a more powerful earnings path.



For investors choosing between the two, Dave looks like the more attractive position to add now, while Toast appears better suited for existing shareholders who are comfortable waiting for newer initiatives to mature.



While TOST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.