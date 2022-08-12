Markets
TOST

Toast Up As Q2 Results Improve; Annual Sales Outlook Raised

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Toast, Inc. (TOST) are rising more than 14% Friday morning after reporting improved second-quarter results. Full-year sales outlook has been raised, above analysts' view.

Toast operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry.

The company reported net loss of $54 million or $0.11 per share in the second quarter, narrower than $135 million or $0.64 per share reported last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 58% year-over year to $675 million, backed by more than 100% increase in subscription revenue.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $700 million to $730 million for the third quarter. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters revenue of $665.08 million for the quarter.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $2.620 billion and $2.660 billion up from $2.500 billion-$2.550 billion guided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $2.54 billion.

TOST is at $20.76 currently. It has traded in the range of $11.91-$69.93 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular