Toast (TOST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Toast TOST is set to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $1 billion and $1.03 billion, indicating 32% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.01 billion, suggesting a 31.96% year over year.



The consensus mark for loss is estimated to be 11 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. TOST reported a loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in a couple of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining two quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 3%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Consider

Toast is benefiting from expanding locations, driven by its localized go-to-market momentum. It has been riding on improved rep productivity and growing market share among small and medium businesses (SMBs).



TOST’s focus is on expanding annual recurring revenues by broad penetration across smaller SMBs.



Toast plans to exit fourth-quarter 2023 with SaaS ARPU growth in the mid to high single digits, indicating lower ARPU for new go-live cohorts.



In terms of FinTech solutions, Toast expects GPV trends to remain at current levels in the near term and for GPV per processing locations to decline year over year in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



Toast has an Earnings ESP of +52.38% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Inseego INSG has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Inseego shares have gained 30.1% year to date. INSG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 21.



RingCentral RNG has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



RingCentral shares have declined 3.8% year to date. RNG is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 20.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.



NVIDIA shares have gained 45.9% year to date. NVDA is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 21.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

