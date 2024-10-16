Toast (TOST) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Toast (TOST) ending at $29.03, denoting a +1.04% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the restaurant software provider had gained 7.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, up 111.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion, up 24.78% from the year-ago period.

TOST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.72% and +26.75%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Toast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.