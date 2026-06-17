Toast (TOST) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Toast (TOST) closed at $24.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.35%.

The stock of restaurant software provider has risen by 7.97% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.32, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.87 billion, reflecting a 20.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

TOST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.69% and +19.95%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.84% upward. Currently, Toast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Toast is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.64.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.