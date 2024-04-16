Toast (TOST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toast (TOST) closed at $22.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.

The restaurant software provider's stock has dropped by 4.3% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.15, marking a 6.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion, which would represent changes of +53.19% and +24.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Toast currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Toast, Inc. (TOST)

