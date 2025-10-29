Toast (TOST) Stock Moves -4.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Toast (TOST) was down 4.54% at $35.74. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The restaurant software provider's shares have seen an increase of 2.55% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. On that day, Toast is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 242.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 21.96% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $6.08 billion, representing changes of +3033.33% and +22.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.12% lower. Currently, Toast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toast has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.69 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.12.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TOST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

