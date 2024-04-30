Toast (TOST) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Toast (TOST) closed at $23.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.57% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.04%.

The restaurant software provider's stock has dropped by 1.6% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.15, indicating a 6.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 25.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

TOST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.19% and +24.6%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Toast boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.