Toast (TOST) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Toast (TOST) standing at $30.03, reflecting a -0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

Shares of the restaurant software provider witnessed a gain of 9.92% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 111.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.29 billion, up 24.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion, indicating changes of +78.72% and +26.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Toast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

