Toast (TOST) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Toast (TOST) closed the latest trading day at $25.96, indicating a -0.15% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.28%.

Shares of the restaurant software provider have appreciated by 2.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.02, reflecting an 89.47% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.23 billion, reflecting a 25.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion, which would represent changes of +70.21% and +26.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Toast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

