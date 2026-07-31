Toast (TOST) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Toast (TOST) was down 1.77% at $32.27. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.7% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1%.

Shares of the restaurant software provider witnessed a gain of 13.98% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.59%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 33.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.87 billion, up 20.82% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $7.38 billion, signifying shifts of +51.69% and +19.95%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Toast possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Toast is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.16.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.