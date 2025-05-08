Toast (TOST) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Toast (TOST) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, up 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Toast performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Payment Volume (GPV) : $42.2 billion versus $42.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $42.2 billion versus $42.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Subscription Annualized Recurring Run-Rate : $883 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $867.78 million.

: $883 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $867.78 million. Locations : 140,000 versus 140,163 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 140,000 versus 140,163 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR) : $1.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion.

: $1.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. Payments Annualized Recurring Run-Rate : $830 million compared to the $824.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $830 million compared to the $824.03 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Financial technology solutions : $1.08 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.08 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Subscription services : $209 million compared to the $201.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $209 million compared to the $201.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Hardware and professional services: $46 million versus $53.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Toast have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.