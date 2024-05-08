Toast (TOST) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Toast TOST reported a first-quarter 2024 loss of 15 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.25% and was narrower than the 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $1.075 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.63%. The figure jumped 31.3% year over year.



Annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) at the first-quarter end surged 32% year over year to $1.3 billion. SaaS ARR grew 39% year over year. SaaS ARPU on an ARR basis increased 5%.



Gross Payment Volume (GPV) soared 30% year over year to $34.7 billion. However, GPV per location declined 2% year over year.



Total locations were 112,000, up 32% year over year, reflecting the continuing benefits of Toast’s focus on expanding into local markets. It witnessed continued higher rep productivity and faster market share gains.



Toast, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Toast, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Toast, Inc. Quote

Toast has also gained significant traction in the three international markets — the UK, Canada and Ireland — where it currently operates. The launch of the integrated online ordering capability is expected to help the company strengthen its footprint in these markets rapidly.



Toast is benefiting from the growing adoption of its Restaurant Management Suite, Digital Storefront Suite and Marketing Suite.

Quarter Details

First-quarter 2024 Subscription Services revenues (contributed 14% to revenues) jumped 41% year over year to $151 million. Financial Technology revenues (81% of revenues) increased 29.7% year over year to $873 million. Hardware and Professional revenues (5% of revenues) soared 30.8% year over year to $51 million.



The gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 24.9%, expanding 190 basis points (bps) year over year. Subscription services gross margin increased 90 bps, partially offset by a 60 bps contraction in Financial Technology gross margin.



Subscription and Financial Technology gross margin, which Toast refers to as recurring gross profit streams, expanded 20 bps year over year.



Non-payments fintech solutions led by Toast Capital contributed $34 million in gross profit in the reported quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $57 million in the reported quarter against adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million in the year-ago quarter.



Sales & Marketing (S&M) expenses increased 12% year over year to $93 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were unchanged at $62 million. General & Administrative (G&A) expenses fell 8.2% year over year to $56 million.



As a percentage of revenues, S&M, R&D and G&A declined 150 bps, 180 bps and 220 bps on a year-over-year basis, respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, Toast had cash and cash equivalents of $578 million compared with $605 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the first quarter, Toast used $20 million of cash from operating activities and a free cash flow of $33 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2024, Subscription Services and Financial Technology gross profit is expected between $320 million and $330 million (indicating 20-24% growth year over year).



Management expects SaaS ARPU on an ARR basis to be in the mid-single digits in the near term.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $55 million and $65 million.



For 2024, TOST Subscription Services and Financial Technology gross profit between $1.325 billion and $1.345 billion (indicating 25-27% growth year over year).



Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $250 million and $270 million.



Toast expects free cash flow to be positive for the remainder of the year.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Toast carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of Toast have gained 29.9% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 12.2%.



Babcock & Wilcox BW, Dropbox DBX and NVIDIA NVDA are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Babcock shares have declined 21.9% in the year-to-date period. BW is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.



Dropbox shares have declined 19.9% year to date. DBX is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.



NVIDIA shares have gained 82.9% year to date. NVDA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Babcock (BW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.