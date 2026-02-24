Toast (TOST) Price Target Decreased by 19.58% to 38.28

The average one-year price target for Toast (NYSE:TOST) has been revised to $38.28 / share. This is a decrease of 19.58% from the prior estimate of $47.60 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.60% from the latest reported closing price of $25.59 / share.

There are 1,150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toast. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 10.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOST is 0.32%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.58% to 505,796K shares. The put/call ratio of TOST is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Capital International Investors holds 45,391K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,428K shares , representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 11.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,229K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,813K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 15,158K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,001K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 1.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,581K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,710K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,379K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,915K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOST by 89.45% over the last quarter.

