Toast (TOST) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Toast (TOST) was up +2.38% at $43.36. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Shares of the restaurant software provider have depreciated by 0.33% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.53%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.23, marking a 1050% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.53 billion, reflecting a 23.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion, which would represent changes of +3066.67% and +21.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toast. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Toast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Toast is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.81.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

