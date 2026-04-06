Toast (TOST) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Toast (TOST) closed the most recent trading day at $27.02, moving +2.08% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.44% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Shares of the restaurant software provider have depreciated by 12.61% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.63 billion, indicating a 21.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.3 per share and a revenue of $7.4 billion, representing changes of +46.07% and +20.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Toast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Toast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.36. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.28.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.