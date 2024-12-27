Toast (TOST) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Toast (TOST) standing at $37.50, reflecting a -1.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.

Shares of the restaurant software provider have depreciated by 11.58% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toast in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 185.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.31 billion, reflecting a 26.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

TOST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $4.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.38% and +27.6%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 107.69% upward. Right now, Toast possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Toast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1131.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.42, so one might conclude that Toast is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that TOST currently holds a PEG ratio of 23.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TOST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.