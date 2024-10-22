Toast (TOST) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Toast (TOST) reached $29.37, with a -0.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Shares of the restaurant software provider witnessed a gain of 6.76% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 111.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, up 24.78% from the year-ago period.

TOST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.10 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.72% and +26.75%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Toast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Toast, Inc. (TOST)

