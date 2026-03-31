Toast (TOST) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Toast (TOST) closed at $26.51, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 3.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant software provider had lost 5.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.63 billion, indicating a 21.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.3 per share and a revenue of $7.4 billion, indicating changes of +46.07% and +20.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Toast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Toast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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