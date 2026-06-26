Toast Stock: Modular Growth, Not Just New Locations, Could Drive Long-Term Returns

Key Points

Toast’s POS-first, modular platform lets restaurants add more tools over time, boosting revenue per location.

Investors should watch location growth, module adoption, and retention as key drivers of Toast’s durable revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Toast ›

Discover how Toast (NYSE: TOST) uses a modular point-of-sale ecosystem to deepen relationships with restaurants, drive recurring revenue, and withstand industry headwinds. Watch the video below to see why its multi-product strategy could matter for long-term investors.

*This video was published on Jun. 26, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Toast right now?

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Alicia Alfiere, MBA has positions in Toast. Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Toast. Karl Thiel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.