Toast Stock: A High-Conviction Restaurant Tech Winner Facing Near-Term Headwinds

Key Points

Toast is building a full-stack restaurant platform, expanding beyond payments into key back-office tools.

Macro pressure on restaurants is weighing on Toast’s stock even as its customer base and product suite grow.

10 stocks we like better than Toast ›

Discover why Toast (NYSE: TOST) is building a powerful restaurant operating system that could thrive beyond today's macro pressures. Watch the video below to see what long-term investors may want to know before making a move.

*This video was published on Jun. 12, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Toast right now?

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Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Toast. Karl Thiel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Rick Munarriz has positions in Toast. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Toast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.