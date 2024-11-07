Toast reports Q3 EPS 7c, consensus 1c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.31B, consensus $1.29B. “Toast (TOST) delivered a strong third quarter, adding approximately 7,000 net new locations, growing our recurring gross profit streams1 35%, and achieving Adjusted EBITDA of $113 million. We are well positioned to finish out the year strong and carry this momentum into 2025. Our differentiated vertical software platform is at the foundation of that success, and we continue to innovate to deliver more value to our customers: this fall we launched new products like Branded Mobile App and SMS Marketing alongside over a dozen feature updates,” said Toast CEO and Co-Founder Aman Narang. “Today we proudly serve nearly 127,000 locations, and we’re just getting started. With the disciplined investments we’re making to further differentiate our platform and expand into new verticals and geographies, our vision is to serve multiples of that number over time, delivering durable, efficient growth over the long term.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TOST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.