Toast reports ARR up 28% y/y at $1.6B

Reports Q3: ARR as of September 30, 2024 was $1.6 billion, up 28% year over year. Gross Payment Volume, GPV, increased 24% year over year to $41.7 billion. Total Locations increased 28% year over year to nearly 127,000.

